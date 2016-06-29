Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday Portugal would need to apply for a new aid programme and that Lisbon would succeed in getting it.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Iran will issue visas for a U.S. wrestling team to attend the Freestyle World Cup competition, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday, reversing a decision announced Friday to ban visas for the team in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians.
KABUL Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.