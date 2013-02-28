LONDON The euro zone has the artillery to deal with any turbulence ahead, but its leaders cannot sit back complacently, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said in a speech on Thursday.

"Even if there may be turbulence ahead, we have the artillery we need: The battle is Europe's to win," Van Rompuy said in a speech. "If there's one thing we cannot afford, it is sitting back complacently."

"More bold decisions are needed to reinforce the euro zone," he said. "Confronted with the rolling waves of low-growth-or-no-growth, mass unemployment, excessive debt and ageing populations, we simply must fight back."

He said that the 2008 financial crisis had affected all of the European Union and may still have an impact on its member stakes.

"It has shaken our Union as a whole. And we may not have yet seen the last aftershock," he said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)