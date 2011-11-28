FRANKFURT There has been a fundamental shift in the bond market in recent weeks, according the UK's chief debt issuer, with the situation increasingly dysfunctional and investors now only prepared to buy euro zone bonds if they belong to Germany.

"Over the last two weeks there has been a fundamental shift in the market," UK Debt Management Office chief executive Robert Stheeman said in an interview with Reuters. "If you speak to some of the major banks, some appear simply not willing to take on any additional euro zone risk other than the absolute core -- and that core is seen as Germany."

Even Germany felt the chill of the debt crisis last week when the country's debt agency could not find buyers for almost half a bond sale of 6 billion euros, pushing Germany's cost of borrowing over 10 years above those for the United States for the first time since October. Stheeman said there was now a self-feeding cycle that was warping markets.

"The fact is the balance sheets of the banks across the world are under massive pressure so my big concern is that markets are becoming increasingly dysfunctional," he said.

As part of the fundamental shift, he said countries now in the spotlight would have to get used to borrowing costs being higher than pre-crisis levels. Nevertheless, there was no reason to believe the current investor aversion could not be overcome.

"Once you lose confidence it takes time to win it back, but I think investors would welcome the ability to re-engage with the entire euro zone if they recognised steps to restore stability," he said.

While the ECB's involvement in the crisis remained a delicate subject, he backed the idea of jointly-issued bonds but stressed euro zone politics remained a hurdle.

"Potentially they (euro bonds) might work but you need a level of political commitment that doesn't seem to exist at the moment. You would need a fundamental change to the European treaty."

The UK will put out its autumn budget statement on Tuesday, one of two times a year it lays out new forecasts for growth, inflation and public finances.

Stheeman said the UK's lower borrowing costs were one of the few plus points of the euro zone crisis. "It may be that we are benefiting not because of what we are but because of what we are not."

"Even if people don't necessarily love the fiscal position in the UK, there is a sense that the authorities are in a position to use the tools at their disposal to address that position," he said, pointing to the government's debt-cutting plans and the Bank of England's record low interest rates.

