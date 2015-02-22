FRANKFURT CTS Eventim (EVDG.DE), Europe's largest concert ticket vendor, is being investigated by German antitrust regulators for suspected anti-competitive practices, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

The weekly paper cited a spokesman for Germany's Federal Cartel Office as saying a number of business practices were being looked into.

No one at Eventim could immediately be reached for comment. A request for a response, left on the voicemail of a number for media inquiries given on its website, was not immediately answered.

A spokesman for the Cartel Office did not immediately respond to calls on his office and mobile numbers outside regular business hours.

