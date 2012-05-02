LONDON The country's biggest mobile phone operator Everything Everywhere posted a rise in first-quarter underlying revenue on Wednesday as more people opted for smartphones on more lucrative postpaid contracts.

Everything Everywhere, which leads Telefonica's (TEF.MC) O2, Vodafone (VOD.L) and 3 in terms of British customers, said it added 151,000 net new contract customers in the quarter, slightly down on 160,000 added in the Christmas quarter.

The company, a joint venture uniting France Telecom's FTE.PA Orange and Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile, said service revenue, excluding regulated cuts in termination rates, rose 2.9 percent, a faster rate than the 1.2 percent recorded in the final quarter of 2011.

Chief executive Olaf Swantee said: "We are seeing improved underlying service revenues, driven by rapid data revenue growth, as we successfully upgrade customers to smartphones and higher value postpaid agreements."

Service revenue was 1.5 billion pounds, 2.5 percent down when cuts in termination rates were included, it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)