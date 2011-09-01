LONDON Richard Moat, the manager who restructured T-Mobile's (DTEGn.DE) UK unit before its merger with Orange UK (part of France Telecom FTE.PA), has quit the Everything Everywhere joint venture in a reshuffle under new chief executive Olaf Swantee in which a number of executives are departing.

Swantee was in July named head of Everything Everwhere, having previously run France Telecom's European operations.

Moat had cut costs at the T-Mobile unit before the merger, as it battled weak margins and struggled to compete with Vodafone (VOD.L) and Telefonica (TEF.MC).

As Everything Everwhere's chief financial officer he had been seen as its next likely boss when chief executive Tom Alexander quit, only to be overlooked as the company appointed Swantee.

Analysts said the joint venture had struggled as it worked to integrate the two businesses and suffered declining earnings and revenue in the first half. But it recently performed well in signing up contract customers to use more expensive smartphones.

However analysts also note management may always have a difficult job of answering to the two parent companies, France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

"The leadership team I'm announcing today draws from the existing talent within Everything Everywhere as well as bringing in some new faces with broad-ranging, international expertise," Swantee said.

"I am committed to the established business goals and financial targets -- as well as to running a responsible and sustainable business."

