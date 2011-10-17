MOSCOW Russian steelmaker Evraz HK1q.L, part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, on Monday said it will move its domicile to the United Kingdom and seek a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, with a market capitalisation of more than $8 billion (5 billion pound), is making the move by means of a share exchange offer, where Evraz Plc will buy up to 100 percent of the share capital of Evraz Group S.A.

Under the swap, shareholders will receive nine new shares in Evraz for each existing share they now own.

It follows similar moves by Russian companies. Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold (PLZL.MM) aims to obtain a premium listing on the LSE, as does precious metals miner Polymetal PMTL.MM.

Evraz said, that following the move, it will seek to maintain a long-term average dividend payout ratio of at least 25 percent of its consolidated net profit.

Lanebrook, which currently owns 72.25 percent of the company, has agreed to accept the offer, the company said.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are acting as joint sponsors to Evraz, the company said.

