BRUSSELS A summer of sport including the Euro 2012 football tournament and Olympic Games has fuelled demand for television instant replays and cutting-edge editing technology, leading TV software and equipment firm EVS to lift its 2012 profit forecast.

After beating second-quarter earnings expectations on Thursday, the Belgium-based firm forecast 2012 operating profit would rise 40 percent - equivalent to about 61.7 million euros (48 million pounds) and above analyst forecasts for 57.2 million.

"This is the best quarter in the history of our company at the sales level," finance chief Jacques Galloy said.

EVS's shares rose by as much as 5.5 percent to a high of 39.7 euros, making them the strongest risers in Belgium.

"The fact that the sales growth is linked to the summer events but also due to market share gains which have a more structural character pleases me very much," said analyst Siddy Jobe at Bank Degroof in Brussels.

Following the results, he increased his recommendation on the company to "Buy" from "Accumulate" and raised his target price to 53 euros per share from 51 euros per share.

EVS's tapeless technology allows broadcasters to show instant replays and to edit highlights while recording. It is expanding its operations from live outside broadcast systems to the much bigger market for TV studio production.

Second-quarter operating profit was 23.2 million euros ($29.1 million), compared with 18.9 million euros expected on average by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

The order book was 48.0 million euros compared with a forecast for 44.3 million.

($1 = 0.7982 euro)

(Editing by Matt Driskill and Mark Potter)