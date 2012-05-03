LONDON The world's largest financial exchanges are piling in to clear complex products that mostly bypassed their markets, as rule changes open up a welcome new source of revenue that will offset obstinate weakness in their core business.

Policymakers in the United States and Europe want to pass, as early as this year, rules to force much of the $700 trillion over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market to start using clearing houses, instead of such instruments being traded privately between parties.

Clearing houses sit between trading partners, acting as central counterparties (CCPs) that reimburse any trading firm left out of pocket by the default of a trading partner.

The regulatory reforms, designed to standardise the most complex trading instruments and give regulators more information on previously opaque markets, have thrust the long overlooked clearing function into the spotlight.

The rule changes have also attracted the attention of the world's largest derivative exchanges, who are now beefing up their clearing services in the hope of winning business when the rules take effect.

The exchanges see OTC clearing as an important new market for them at a time when trading activity, their main source of revenue, has been subdued by market volatility and broader economic concerns since the finance sector hit the skids in 2008.

A report by Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Oliver Wyman in March said OTC clearing was a $3 billion revenue opportunity and competition among providers would be keen.

"The market expects the regulatory mandate for banks to go live in the third quarter this year, and a number of clearing houses are already working on bringing new services to market," said Gavin Wells, the Chief Executive of ForexClear, part of European clearing house LCH.Clearnet.

LEHMAN BACKLASH

The current raft of clearers handle exchange-traded products such as stocks and futures, while their take-up in the more complex OTC market has been minimal.

But this is likely to change as regulation mandating the use of clearing for OTC products takes effect over the next year, a move by policymakers to tackle problems exposed by the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Regulators trying to cope with the fallout of Lehman's bankruptcy were caught out by the inability to assess the scale of the OTC market, the identity of contracting parties, or the nature of non-standard contracts.

The section of the U.S. Dodd-Frank act that mandates clearing by investment banks of interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (CDS) and foreign exchange derivatives is set to take effect before the end of September this year.

Europe's equivalent of Dodd-Frank - the European Market Infrastructure Regulation - should land next year.

Given the timings, the exchanges have largely rolled out their services across these three main OTC asset classes in the United States, but in Europe the exchanges are only now jockeying for position.

For interest rate swaps, the largest OTC derivative asset class, LCH.Clearnet, which is in exclusive sales talks with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), is the dominant provider.

But this may change with the CME Group (CME.O) and Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex set to launch their rates clearing services this year.

"Eurex Clearing is planning to roll out interest rate swap clearing later this year, followed by equity swaps, in line with our plan to cover as many asset classes as possible," said Marcus Zickwolff, Executive Vice President, Eurex Group, Head of System Design Department.

For credit swaps, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N) has secured the support of those firms that are already clearing, but the CME is also launching European credit this year to join Eurex and LCH, which already clear CDS.

Foreign exchange derivatives clearing is a more open market, however, with LCH.Clearnet having launched in Europe earlier this year, and the CME and ICE Clear Europe set to launch in the coming months.

The CME said on Tuesday it had cleared in the United States its first foreign exchange non-deliverable forward on April 27, a breakthrough for the firm as it looks to expand its product coverage.

The OTC clearing market is set to become even more competitive in the medium term when NYSE Euronext NYX.N joins the fray by delivering its planned clearing house.

NYSE said in late March it would invest about $85 million in its new clearing house, adding: "New revenue streams will accrue from 2014 from ... new post-trade business opportunities including OTC clearing.

Eugene Stanfield, the head of OTC client clearing at Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), said: "We are going to see increased competition amongst CCPs as we see more entrants coming to market, although some of these will be looking to provide a global offering, whilst others have a more regional focus."

FIVE'S A CROWD

This rising market then looks set to be contested by five large exchange groups - the CME, Deutsche Boerse, ICE, the LSE - assuming it succeeds in buying LCH, which just needs regulatory approval - and NYSE Euronext.

But the consensus is that not all these providers will be able to build viable businesses in every asset class.

"The market will want enough competition to ensure customers have a choice, but we will find out how many clearers the market can support," said Wells.

Stanfield said he believes four clearing houses in each asset class strikes the right balance between competition and efficiency.

"The volume of trades being centrally cleared will increase significantly in the future, and one CCP per asset class will not be conducive to an efficient market model," he said.

The regulatory reforms to force the OTC markets to use clearing could provide a much-needed boost for the world's futures exchanges as they struggle to come to terms with weak trading in their core markets.

Global equity derivatives trading, the main source of revenue for futures exchanges, was down 13 percent in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year.

On Monday NYSE Euronext blamed a slowdown in trading for a 44 percent drop in first quarter profit.

"The exchanges are diversifying and moving away from a reliance on trading. With the regulatory changes, a whole new asset class is opening up for them, and it makes sense they are looking to move into this market," said Simmy Grewal, senior analyst at Aite Group.

