Exillon Energy (EXIL.L) said its full-year loss widened as the positive effects of increased production and higher crude prices were offset by a foreign exchange loss and a loss on disposal of non-current assets.

The Russia-focused oil producer also pushed back its expectation of achieving a production level of 17,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) to the end of 2012, from a prior forecast of reaching this target by the end of June 2012.

"This delay has been caused by a number of operational difficulties, including slower-than-expected mobilization of rigs," Exillon said in a statement.

The firm, with operations in two oil-rich regions of northern Russia, Timan-Pechora and West Siberia, said average production in February was 11,584 bbl/d. For 2011, average daily oil production had increased 90 percent to 8,884 bbl/d.

For the full-year, Exillon reported a pre-tax loss of $7.1 million, compared with a pre-tax loss of $3.7 million a year earlier.

The FTSE 250 company recorded a foreign exchange loss of $6.7 million from the revaluation of foreign currency monetary items during the year.

The company's shares were trading down about 3 percent at 212 pence at 0815 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, and were among the top losers on Britain's FTSE 250 .FTMC midcap index.

