MILAN Italy-based holding company Exor SpA (EXOR.MI), which controls carmaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI, said Wednesday its first-half net profit fell to 214.6 million euros from 477.2 million euros a year ago.

Exor's net profit for the first half of 2011 had included a one-time gain of 323.3 million euros from buying a stake in Chrysler.

The company's net asset value (NAV) rose by 808 million euros from the end of last year to 7.1 billion euros as of June 30.

Exor holds 30.1 percent of Fiat Industrial (FI.MI>, 15 percent of certification company SGS SGSN.VX, 30.5 percent of carmaker Fiat and 69.7 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)