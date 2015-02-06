Expedia Inc's fourth-quarter profit fell more than 30 percent from a year ago, well below analysts' expectations, partly due to the stronger dollar and intense competition in China.

Shares of the travel services company, whose websites include hotels.com and trivago.com, slid more than 7 percent in extended trading.

Expedia, which recently slipped behind The Priceline Group Inc to become the world's second largest travel services company by bookings, earned about $66.0 million (43 million pounds), or 50 cents per diluted share, in the last quarter

Analysts had on average estimated $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expedia has expanded rapidly by buying Travelocity last month and the Wotif Group in November 2014, but the company said on Thursday it will take time to integrate Wotif, in particular. Wotif will not realise its full potential until after the first half of 2015, when Expedia's technology will power all of its business, it added.

"We're now on cutting-edge technology platforms that will enable us to really expand our global presence," Chief Financial Officer Mark Okerstrom said.

Expedia's Chinese subsidiary eLong lost $27 million last quarter in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), while demand from European travellers and others visiting the United States has slumped due to a stronger dollar.

"We are expecting a deceleration in revenue growth in 2015 (from these) headwinds," Okerstrom said during the company's earnings call. "We are seeing impacts in most regions that have had foreign exchange weakening," he added in an interview.

A stronger U.S. dollar and lower fuel prices have helped boost demand from U.S. consumers, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said during the earnings call. More than 50 percent of Expedia's revenue is generated from the United States.

Volatile foreign exchange rates reduced Expedia's cash and equivalents by $79.4 million last quarter.

Excluding eLong but including a negative foreign exchange impact of 5 percent, the company said it expects its EBITDA to grow between 10 percent and 15 percent in 2015.

Expedia could face court battles in coming months, as multiple lawsuits allege that it shortchanged local governments hundreds of millions of dollars by paying taxes on wholesale rates rather than on the retail prices customers pay, according to Bloomberg News.

Expedia said it will pay shareholders an 18 cent per share dividend on March 26, worth about $23 million.

