LONDON British credit information firm Experian (EXPN.L) is to take over Brazilian affiliate Serasa by paying $1.5 billion (£937.1 million) in cash for a further 29.6 percent stake, taking its holding to 99.6 percent, it said on Tuesday.

"We see significant potential for future growth in Brazil, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to further invest in this exciting region," Experian's chief executive Don Robert said in a statement.

Best known for checking consumers' credit records for banks and retailers, Experian bought an initial stake in Serasa, Brazil's biggest credit data firm with a 60 percent market share, in 2007. The latest transaction will be funded through Experian's existing bank loans, the company said.

Experian has relied on strong growth in emerging market economies to help offset a downturn in bank lending in Europe and the United States since the onset of the 2008 crisis.

Experian's shares closed at 1,047 pence on Monday, valuing the group at about 10.6 billion pounds ($17.00 billion). The stock has risen 20 percent so far this year, outpacing a 5.5 percent rise in Britain's FTSE 100 share index .FTSE.

($1=0.6237 British pounds)

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)