Experian Plc (EXPN.L), the world's biggest credit data company, reported a rise in third-quarter organic revenue, but fell short of at least one analyst's estimate due to weaker than expected growth in its major markets.

The stock was down 3.5 percent at 1523 pence at 0824 GMT, underperforming London's bluechip index .FTSE.

Experian reported organic revenue growth of 4 percent at constant exchange rates, missing a 4.7 percent rise estimated by Morgan Stanley analysts. Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" rating on the stock.

The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 3 percent in North America, which accounts for more than half of its revenue, and 2 percent in UK and Ireland. [nRSR4088Ua]

Revenue growth in Latin America, Experian's third-biggest market by revenue, was 8 percent in the quarter.

Experian, which earns the bulk of its revenue overseas, said total revenue growth from ongoing activities at actual exchange rates was 4 percent, with sterling GBP= weakness more than offsetting an improvement in the Brazilian real.

The company forecast an impact of about 1 percent to full-year benchmark earnings before interest and taxes on current exchange rates.

The company reaffirmed its full-year organic revenue growth forecast and said it expected mid-single digit growth in percentage terms on a constant currency basis.

Experian, along with two other major credit reporting agencies, Equifax Inc (EFX.N) and TransUnion TRUN.N, generate credit reports and scores based on consumers' borrowing and payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgements.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)