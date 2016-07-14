The corporate logo of information services company Experian is seen at the opening of its data lab in San Diego, California April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Experian Plc (EXPN.L), the world's biggest credit data company, said it expected mid-single-digit organic revenue growth at constant currencies for the full year and a headwind of about 1 percent to earnings before interest and tax if current exchange rates remained.

The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said it had not seen a "significant adverse impact" to trading in its UK business after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Experian reported a 1 percent rise in first-quarter revenue from continuing operations, pulled down by weakness in the pound and Brazilian real.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)