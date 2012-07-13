(Reuters) -Credit information company Experian Plc (EXPN.L) said quarterly revenue grew 14 percent, helped by a strong performance at its North American operations.

Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, also said it expects mid- to high single-digit organic revenue growth for the full year.

"Looking ahead we are mindful of tougher conditions in some markets, notably in the Eurozone," said Chief Executive Don Robert.

Experian said revenue from its North America business, which makes up nearly half of its overall revenue, rose 10 percent for the first quarter.

"(In North America) we continued to benefit from a modest recovery in lending, with particular strength in mortgage activity," the company said. "We also made good progress in further penetrating newer customer segments."

Experian shares closed at 951 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

