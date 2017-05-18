Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, expects another year of good growth, it said on Thursday, after reporting a 5 percent rise in full-year organic revenue from ongoing activities at constant exchange rates, helped by strong growth across all regions.

The company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, reported a 10.9 percent rise in pre-tax profit to $1.07 billion (825.4 million pounds).

The FTSE-100 company said revenue for the year ended 2016 rose 2.3 percent to $4.34 billion, excluding the impact of a 75 percent stake sale in its email marketing division.

"We anticipate another year of good growth with stable margins and further progress in benchmark earnings per share," the company said in a statement.

Experian, which earns the bulk of its revenue overseas, said benchmark earnings before interest and taxes for the period rose 4.7 percent to $1.20 billion.

The company said in January that it expected full-year organic revenue to grow in mid-single digits in percentage terms on a constant currency basis, and an impact of about 1 percent to full-year benchmark earnings before interest and taxes on current exchange rates.

(Reporting By Justin George Varghese; editing by Susan Thomas)