German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
UK private equity firm Exponent closed a new 1 billion pound fund, the company said on Monday.
Public and private pension funds committed 48 percent of the capital in the Exponent Private Equity Partners III, which had a target of 800 million pounds, the company said in an emailed statement.
Exponent said the fund will target UK-headquartered businesses with enterprise values between 75 million pounds ($109.39 million) and 350 million pounds.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SYDNEY Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.