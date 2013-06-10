LONDON More than a third of Europe's top investment professionals think the FTSE 100 .FTSE, will rise above 7,000 points within a year, a poll showed on Monday.

More than 400 brokers, research professionals and financial analysts were asked to vote using electronic key pads at the annual Thomson Reuters Extel awards ceremony in London on where the blue-chip index would settle a year from now.

Thirty-six percent saw the index surpassing its 1999 record close of 6,930.20 next year, while 37 percent forecast it would sit somewhere between 6,500 and 7,000 points.

Just 7 percent saw the index slipping below the 6,000 mark, a level last seen in December.

At last year's event, only 13 percent of those polled said the index would rise above 6,000 by the time of this year's awards. The index closed at 6,400.45 points on Monday.

UK stocks surged along with other European equity markets between April and May, boosted by massive liquidity injections from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's buying of $85 billion (54.6 billion pounds) per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to try and boost economic growth.

The rally stalled late last month, however, after a batch of robust data sparked speculation the Fed could soon start to trim its quantitative easing programme.

The investment professionals were also asked to forecast U.S. economic growth over the next year. Almost 60 percent of voters predicted U.S. gross domestic product would increase 2 to 3 percent a year from now and 26 percent thought it would climb by 3 to 4 percent. Only 3 percent saw it growing 4 percent.

The Extel Awards are among the most coveted prizes in the European financial industry and often referred to as the Oscars of the sector, being based on the votes of thousands of industry insiders.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) was crowned the leading pan-European broker in equity and equity-linked research at Monday's ceremony, ending UBS's UBSN.VX 12-year winning streak in the category, while JP Morgan Asset Management (JPM.N) was named best fund manager for the fourth consecutive year.

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)