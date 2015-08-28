Traders gather at the post that trades ExxonMobil on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MELBOURNE ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) have agreed to spend about A$400 million (188 million pounds) to replace a pipeline that transports crude oil and condensate between two of their sites in Australia's Victoria state, ExxonMobil said on Friday.

The project comes at a time when Australia is counting on infrastructure investment to help offset a bust in mining and energy projects.

ExxonMobil and BHP Billiton (BLT.L), 50-50 joint venture partners in the Gippsland Basin, will be replacing a 187 km (116 mile) pipeline, with construction expected to generate around 500 jobs at its peak.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2015, pending regulatory approval.

