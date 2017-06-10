May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
Less than two weeks ago, shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency on climate change, a resolution supported by BlackRock and other large institutional funds.
BlackRock also said it requested to meet Exxon's independent directors over the past two years.
However, the world's largest publicly traded oil company declined to make directors available, citing a non-engagement policy between board members and shareholders.
BlackRock is Exxon's third largest investor with a more than 4 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Exxon was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.