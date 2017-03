LONDON Exxon Mobil said it was restarting several units at its 195,000-barrel-per-day Rotterdam refinery following a general power outage in the area.

A company spokeswoman said there was heavy flaring at the plant for about an hour on Tuesday night as a result of a general power dip in the area.

"The refinery is restarting units one by one. It wasn't a complete shutdown," she said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)