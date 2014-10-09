A view of an oil refinery owned by ExxonMobil is seen in Lhokseumawe in Indonesia's Aceh province January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) started planned maintenance at its integrated Singapore refinery on Oct. 6 which is expected to continue for several weeks, the company said on Thursday.

The company is carrying out maintenance work at its 302,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Jurong mainland refinery.

"Individual units (are) coming off-line and restarting at various points within the overall work period," a company spokeswoman said in an email.

"We have plans in place to meet out contractual supply obligations," she said, declining to specify which units were involved in the maintenance work.

The U.S. energy giant also operates a 290,000 bpd refinery at Jurong island. That refinery was shut last month after a power outage, but has since resumed operations, the spokeswoman said.

The two refineries are connected by pipelines.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by David Clarke)