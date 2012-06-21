LONDON U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) said on Thursday it will reconfigure its Fawley refinery, Britain's largest, permanently decommissioning one crude distillation unit.

"The reconfiguration includes the decommissioning of one of Fawley's three 'pipestills' -installations more commonly known as distillation towers, in which crude oil is boiled to separate it into its component parts," Exxon said in an emailed response.

"This is scheduled to take place in September 2012. The pipestill that is being decommissioned produces fuel oil, of which there is excess supply in the UK, and gas oil, which is currently being exported to a declining West African market."

The company said there would not be any job losses after the decommissioning.

Currently, the Fawley refinery, on England's south coast, has a capacity to process 330,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd).

The company did not specify the capacity of the crude distillation unit to be decommissioned. Traders said the capacity was 80,000 bpd, leading to about a 24 percent cut to the total capacity.

ExxonMobil said that the decommissioning would not have any impact on auto fuel output, and that it would continue to assess the potential for additional investment to increase diesel production. The proportion of diesel in the UK auto fuel market has grown at the expense of gasoline.

