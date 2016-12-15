A screen displays the Instagram logo during a presentation in New York December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo - RTSGU5I

Instagram's user base rose to more than 600 million, the Facebook Inc (FB.O) owned company said on Thursday, as new features helped it gain popularity.

The photo-sharing app added 100 million users since June, when it last announced its 500 million user milestone, the company said in a blog post. bit.ly/1bHGKOd

Since then, the company launched Instagram Stories, its picture and video slideshow feature, identical to the signature function of rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.

Instagram in September updated its safety tools by allowing users to control the comments posted on their pictures and videos to combat increasing cases of online trolling.

The company, which is expected to add to Facebook's revenue, is on track to generate $1.5 billion in advertising revenue this year, according to research firm eMarketer.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)