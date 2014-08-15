Japan's decluttering guru Kondo now has an app for tidying up
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
Samuel Lessin, Facebook Inc's vice president of product management, said he would be leaving the company.
Lessin said in a post on the social networking site that his departure would be effective Aug. 29.
He said he does not have any immediate plans but intends to help his wife Jessica Lessin with her publication, the Information.
"If past performance is any indication, I will be starting something soon enough… What, I don’t know, but generally volume of ideas has never been much of an issue for me," he said.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo on Friday added a new patent claim to its intellectual property lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc and requested a preliminary injunction to stop the ride-sharing service from using what it says is proprietary information, a court filing showed.