BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
SAN FRANCISCO The rich are going to get richer when Silicon Valley's biggest IPO starts trading.
Facebook is only getting about half -- or $5.6 billion (3.46 billion pounds) -- of the roughly $10.6 billion it plans to raise via a mega IPO. The other half, or about $4.9 billon, is going to a handful of inside investors -- many Silicon Valley notables.
Chief among them are co-founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, venture firm Accel Partners, early investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Russian tycoon Yuri Milner's DST, and investment bank Goldman Sachs.
And Mark Pincus, co-founder of the gaming company Zynga, is set to get his second payout in six months. He stands to make almost $32 million, on top of his take when the social gaming giant he co-founded went public last year.
Those holding onto their stakes -- for now -- include: Napster co-founder and Facebook founding president Sean Parker; co-founder and Zuckerberg's Harvard roommate, Dustin Moskovitz; various Facebook executives; and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
The largest seller is Accel Partners, which will make about $1.2 billion if the shares sell at the $31.50 mid-point of an indicative price range. Zuckerberg, who started Facebook in 2004 from his Harvard dorm room, is selling the next largest chunk of shares worth a little under $1 billion.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON UK-based banks that want to operate across the European Union after Brexit must set up genuine operations, not 'empty shells' in EU countries, a Bundesbank official said on Friday.