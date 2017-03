MENLO PARK, California Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday the No. 1 social network's new search feature will initially focus on helping users sort through photographs, people, places and other content that has been shared with them.

The feature, which Facebook is calling "graph search," is not a way to look up content on the Internet, Zuckerberg added.

