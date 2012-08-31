The Facebook logo is seen on a screen inside at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shares of Facebook Inc (FB.O) fell 4.5 percent to a new low on Friday after BMO Capital Markets cut its price target on the social networking company's shares, saying several lock-up expirations over the next year will weigh on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets, which cut its price target by $10 to $15, said Wall Street sentiment on Facebook is now much worse than advertiser sentiment.

"We expect investor attention to return to fundamentals after the technical challenges presented by lock-up expirations over the next six months have been absorbed by the stock," BMO analysts said in a note.

Shares of the company fell to $18.23 on the Nasdaq on Friday amid heavy trading.

Shares of game publisher Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), which gets most of its revenue from Facebook, slipped 3 percent on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)