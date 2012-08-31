HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
Shares of Facebook Inc (FB.O) fell 4.5 percent to a new low on Friday after BMO Capital Markets cut its price target on the social networking company's shares, saying several lock-up expirations over the next year will weigh on the stock.
BMO Capital Markets, which cut its price target by $10 to $15, said Wall Street sentiment on Facebook is now much worse than advertiser sentiment.
"We expect investor attention to return to fundamentals after the technical challenges presented by lock-up expirations over the next six months have been absorbed by the stock," BMO analysts said in a note.
Shares of the company fell to $18.23 on the Nasdaq on Friday amid heavy trading.
Shares of game publisher Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), which gets most of its revenue from Facebook, slipped 3 percent on the Nasdaq.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.