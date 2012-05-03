BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
Facebook Inc has added two new underwriters to its $10.6 billion (6.55 billion pounds) initial public offering, including electronic broker E*Trade Securities, according to the latest IPO prospectus.
The world's largest social network also added Itau BBA USA Securities, the U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco, as an underwriter. Facebook now has 33 underwriters for its IPO due later this month.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON UK-based banks that want to operate across the European Union after Brexit must set up genuine operations, not 'empty shells' in EU countries, a Bundesbank official said on Friday.