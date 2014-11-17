Facebook Inc is secretly working on a new website called "Facebook at Work" that would allow users to keep their personal profile separate from their work profile, the Financial Times reported.

The new website, that will look very much like Facebook, will compete with professional social network LinkedIn Corp, Google Inc, and Microsoft Corp, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1vgu64P)

Facebook's new site will allow users to chat with colleagues, connect with professional contacts and collaborate over documents, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

Facebook was not available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Facebook employees have long used the site in their daily work and the social networking site is now testing it with companies, the newspaper said.

