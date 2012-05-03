BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc. executives tackled concern about the company's mobile strategy during a video presentation on Thursday for the social network's IPO road show.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said mobile is a key area of growth for the company. While mobile is a challenge for some companies because of a lack of space for ads, it is not for Facebook, Sandberg said.
Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman said the company will invest heavily in mobile, even if the payoff takes a long time or is uncertain.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON UK-based banks that want to operate across the European Union after Brexit must set up genuine operations, not 'empty shells' in EU countries, a Bundesbank official said on Friday.