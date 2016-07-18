SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) agreed on Monday to buy UK chip designer ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L in an ambitious bet on mobile internet that will transform the Japanese technology group.

Reuters has compiled the list below to show how the proposed deal compares with the biggest takeovers of UK companies.

Announced Target Buyer Value (incl Target

debt) Industry

1 Sept 2015 SABMiller Plc Anheuser-Busc $120.785 Food and

h Inbev billion Beverage

(Belgium) (pending)

2 Oct 2004 Shell Transport & Royal Dutch $95.444 Oil & Gas

Trading Co PLC Petroleum Co billion

(Netherlands)

3 April 2015 BG Group PLC Royal Dutch $81.010 Oil & Gas

Shell PLC billion

(Netherlands)

4 Jan 2000 SmithKline Beecham Glaxo $78.775 Pharma

PLC Wellcome PLC billion

(UK)

5 Feb 2009 Acquisition of HM Treasury $41.879 Banks

partial interest (UK) billion

of Royal Bank of

Scotland Group PLC

6 May 2000 Orange PLC France $39.671 Wireless

Telecom SA billion

(France)

7 Nov 1999 National Royal Bank of $38.413 Banks

Westminster Bank Scotland billion

PLC Group PLC

(UK)

8 Oct 1999 Orange# PLC Mannesmann AG $35.320 Wireless

(Germany) billion

9 July 2016 ARM Holdings PLC SoftBank $32.20 Semiconductors

Group Corp billion

(Japan)

10 Oct 2005 O2 PLC Telefonica SA $31.798 Wireless

(Spain) billion

Source: Thomson Reuters

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London, editing by Louise Heavens)