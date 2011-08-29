TOKYO Fiscally conservative Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda is set to become the sixth prime minister in five years after winning a ruling party vote on Monday.

Financial markets are watching who takes his place to take charge of Japan's currency and fiscal policies at a time when the world's third-biggest economy grapples with the yen's rise and a public debt already twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

Noda is likely to form a new cabinet later this week after parliament approves him as prime minister on Tuesday.

The following are possible candidates for finance minister:

KATSUYA OKADA

Okada, 58, secretary general of the ruling party and the son of a supermarket magnate, is former leader of the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) and has served as foreign minister.

Known for his clean, serious image and stubborn streak, Okada has been leading efforts to review the DPJ's 2009 campaign platform and suggested key pledges such as toll-free highways and child allowances be changed.

A former trade ministry official, he has said he wants to discuss fiscal reform, including an increase in the 5 percent sales tax.

KOICHIRO GEMBA

Gemba, 47, who doubles as the party's policy chief and national strategy minister, has spearheaded efforts to review pledges in the party's 2009 campaign platform, which critics say were too ambitious, given Japan's huge public debt.

An advocate of deregulation, Gemba, like Noda, has backed debate to raise the 5 percent sales tax.

MASAHARU NAKAGAWA

Nakagawa, 61, headed a DPJ panel tasked with crafting a bill for rebuilding from the March earthquake, which raised eyebrows when it leaked a draft proposal calling for monetisation of debt through BOJ purchases of reconstruction bonds as an option. He and cabinet ministers have quickly dismissed the idea.

Nakagawa served as the party's finance spokesman before it came to power in 2009. He said Japan should avoid buying U.S. government bonds denominated in dollars because of currency risks.

Nakagawa also said back then currency rates should be left for markets to decide, but that he agreed on the need for intervening when they fluctuate rapidly.

HIROSHI OGUSHI

A former parliamentary secretary for finance, Ogushi, 45, played a key role in crafting state budgets when the Democratic Party-led government took power in 2009.

Ogushi, like Noda, says monetary policy is up to the BOJ to decide. He also told Reuters last year that the central bank should work together with the government to overcome deflation.

On currencies, Ogushi, who was a finance ministry bureaucrat before entering politics, said Tokyo's stance was in line with the Group of Seven.

KAORU YOSANO

Economics Minister Yosano, 73, advocates raising the 5 percent sales tax to fund bulging social security costs for Japan's rapidly ageing society.

Yosano has held key government and ruling party posts for many years including a stint as economics minister under former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in 2005-2006, and is known to have extensive connections among government bureaucrats.

He is an advocate of BOJ independence and has been no fan of pressuring the central bank into action even when other lawmakers explicitly demanded easing already-loose monetary policy to revive the economy.

FUMIHIKO IGARASHI

A former news agency reporter, Igarashi, 62, senior vice minister of finance, is currently in charge of tax and international affairs at the ministry, and has been actively involved in the government's debate on tax and social welfare reforms.

He told Reuters in May that Japan should aim to diversify its foreign reserves to reduce Treasuries exposure although he saw no changes in Tokyo's stance on dollar-centred reserves management near term.

