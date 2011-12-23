BEIJING China Investment Corp. is an investment institution established as a wholly state-owned company under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China.

CIC's mission is to make long-term investments that maximize risk-adjusted financial returns for the benefit of its shareholder.

CIC was established on September 29, 2007, with the issuance of special bonds worth 1.55 trillion yuan (155 billion pounds) by the Ministry of Finance. These were, in turn, used to acquire approximately $200 billion (127 billion pounds) of China's foreign exchange reserves and formed the foundation of its registered capital.

CIC's annual report for 2010 stated that its assets under management were $410 billion, that the return on its global investment portfolio was 11.7 percent in 2010 and the cumulative annualised return was 6.4 percent since inception.

CIC's investments are not limited to any particular sector, geography, or asset class and include equity, fixed income, and alternative assets.

CIC owns Central Huijin Investment Ltd., a subsidiary company with its own board of directors and supervisors established to invest in key state-owned financial institutions in China.

Another wholly-owned subsidiary was established in Hong Kong -- CIC International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. -- on November 7, 2010, to develop and expand investment activities outside mainland China.

From 2011, CIC's strategic asset allocation is categorised into five classes: cash, diversified public equities, fixed income, absolute return investments and long-term investments.

Absolute return investments include primarily hedge funds and proprietary trading portfolios. Long-term investments include direct concentrated holdings, private equity, commodities, real estate and infrastructure.

CIC's portfolio allocation in 2010 was 48 percent equities, 27 percent fixed income, 21 percent alternatives and 4 percent others.

Of the equity allocation, 41.9 percent were in North America, 29.8 percent in Asia Pacific, 21.7 percent in Europe, 5.4 percent in Latin America and 1.2 percent in Africa.

A total of 59 percent of CIC assets were under external management, with the balance managed internally.

(Reporting by Nick Edwards; Editing by Matt Driskill)