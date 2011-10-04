PARIS France and Belgium on Tuesday promised to support stricken bank Dexia SA (DEXI.BR), saying that they would take all necessary measures to guarantee the ailing lender's financing.

After avoiding bankruptcy in autumn 2008 thanks to state aid from the Belgian, French and Luxembourg governments, Dexia pledged to sort out its balance sheet and reduce part of the short-term financing which had been the cause of its serious liquidity problems.

Here are Dexia's key developments since its recapitalization in September 2008:

2011

- October 3: Moody's places Dexia on review for a downgrade. Shares close 10.16 percent lower as the board, during a emergency meeting, said it was preparing measures to resolve the bank's structural problems.

- September 27: Dexia says it is looking at all opportunities to strengthen its balance sheet, but excludes breaking itself up.

- August 4: Dexia reports its worst-ever loss, hit by the sale of toxic assets and its participation to Greece's bailout plan.

- June 23: Dexia says it is prepared to voluntarily contribute a roll over of its 5.4 billion (4.66 billion pound) exposure to Greek sovereign debt.

2010

- Dexia's shares end the year with a decline of 39 percent, the worst performance in French banking sector.

- December 23: The bank increases the capital of its French unit Dexia Credit Local by 640 million euros.

- October 12: Dexia presents a four-year plan to increase its exposure to retail banking to strengthen is balance sheet. It also discloses talks of a possible cooperation with France's La Banque Postale.

- February 5: Forced by the Belgian government to sell some assets in exchange for state aid during the crisis, Dexia undertakes to sell its operations in Italy, Spain and Slovakia, as well its insurance business in Turkey. It also targets a 35 percent reduction of its balance sheet by 2014.

2009

- November 23: Speculation of a tie-up between Dexia and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), resurfaces on the back of a press report saying that the French government is mulling a merger of the two banks.

- September 18: The Belgian, French and Luxembourg governments renew their state guarantees for Dexia by a year, but lower the overall amount to 100 billion from 150 billion previously.

- September 10: Chief Executive Pierre Mariani rules out the possibility of a merger in the short term, saying that Dexia aims to be strong enough to remain independent.

- May 13: The banks swings back into profit in the first quarter of the year and rules out breaking itself up.

- February 26: Dexia reports a worse-than-expected full-year loss of 3.3 billion euros.

2008

- November: Dexia obtains 150 billion worth of state guarantees, of which 90 billion from Belgium and 55 billion from France.

- October 7: Frenchman Pierre Mariani, a former BNP Paribas SA BNPP.SA board member, and former Belgian prime minister Jean-Luc Dehaene take the reins of Dexia, replacing Pierre Richard and Axel Miller, who were forced out after the bank's rescue.

- September 30: Belgium, France and Luxembourg agree to inject 6.4 billion euros to rescue the bank. Under the terms of the deal, France's share totals 3 billion, including a 2 billion euro contribution from state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations.

(Reporting By Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Elena Berton. Editing by Jane Merriman)