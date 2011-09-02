LONDON The race to supply Libya with fuel badly needed for post-war reconstruction has intensified this week, as the ruling interim council has gained global recognition as the country's legitimate authority.

Vitol, until recently the lone provider of fuel to Libya's then rebels, has been joined by oil companies with links to Russia and France, and at least eight cargoes of fuel have reached Libyan ports this week. This is equivalent to around a third of deliveries over the past two months.

The oil companies that are choosing to remain on the sidelines say the infrastructure is still evolving, and until Friday morning, Libyan ports, oil firms and banks were still under EU sanctions.

The following is based on satellite tracking information, traders and other industry sources.

RUSSIA

* The Norient Star reached Benghazi on Aug 31 carrying 30,000 tonnes of gasoil from a Russian port.

* The delivery was seen as a sign Russia is stepping up attempts to repair ties with Libya's new leadership and preserve its big investments in the north African country's post-revolution.

* Traders said Gunvor had also supplied fuel that reached Benghazi on Aug 29 aboard the Vallermosa. The tanker last stopped at France's Fos, but could have loaded off the coast of Malta.

VITOL

* Supplied fuel aboard the 35,000 tonne Kouros that reached Misurata on Aug 30 from Fos, but may have stopped to load fuel off the coast of Malta. Has made three trips to Libyan ports between July-August.

* Delivering fuel aboard the 35,000 tonne Fidias that was expected to reach Tobruk on Sept 2, after a brief stopover in Benghazi. Last port on satellite tracking shows as Agioi Theodori in Greece. Made four deliveries to Libyan ports between July and August.

FRANCE

* The LPG tanker the Warwick arrived in Misurata on Sept 1 from Fos, where it loaded fuel supplied by France's Total.

* The Gaz Explorer reached Tripoli on Sept 1, also appears to have loaded at France's port Fos, and is potentially another cargo supplied by Total.

UNKNOWN

* Two cargoes that appear to have loaded off the coast of Malta reached Zawiya aboard the Salagriva on Aug 31 and Tripoli aboard the Angelica An on Sept 2.

* Both vessels had made recent stopovers at Italian ports, but traders said the fuel was likely to have been loaded in the Mediterranean, as both tankers also appeared to stop in Maltese waters.

ITALY

* Italy's government and key oil officials have promised shipments of fuel in exchange for future deliveries of crude, but so far, none have been spotted.

* Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni of energy giant Eni said last week it would supply Libya with petrol and diesel fuel from Italian refineries in exchange for "future payments in oil which we will receive when the oilfields have restarted".

* On Monday Eni said it was committed to providing a first supply of refined oil products to the NTC to help meet the immediate needs of the Libyan population.

* In July, a second crude oil shipment from Libya's then rebel forces, also thought to have been chartered by Vitol, reached the Italian port of Sarroch, where a single refinery operated by Italy's refiner Saras is located.

JULY-AUGUST

* Traders and shippers estimate between 20-25 vessels reached Libyan ports to supply rebels with fuel over the past two months.

* The bulk of cargoes were supplied by Vitol, mainly from floating storage off the coast of Malta, but Turkey also contributed several key shipments over the period and BB Energy recently delivered fuel oil to the rebel capital Benghazi.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Ikuko Kurahone and James Jukwey)