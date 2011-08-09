An welder works on a section of a Pelamis wave energy converter at their factory in Edinburgh, Scotland January 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Factory output unexpectedly fell in June and the trade deficit hit its widest since December, official data showed on Tuesday, highlighting the fragility of the country's economic recovery even before the past week's wave of market turmoil.

The figures offer a grim backdrop for the Bank of England (BoE) when it unveils new economic forecasts on Wednesday -- which are expected to show cuts to growth projections for this year and next, and possibly even hint at more monetary stimulus.

British government bond prices rose, sterling fell, and share prices extended the past week's massive losses to briefly touch a 13-month low after the data.

"The worry is that plunging equity markets will hurt business confidence and lead to firms cutting orders thus prompting further falls in output. As a result, the prospect of further action from the BoE continues to grow," said James Knightley, an economist at Dutch bank ING.

The Office for National Statistics ONS.L said manufacturing output -- which does not include utilities or oil and gas extraction -- fell by 0.4 percent in June after a rise of 1.8 percent in May and versus forecasts for a 0.2 percent rise.

The broader measure of industrial output was flat on the month, contrary to expectations of a rebound, after May's North Sea oil and gas maintenance work appeared to persist into June.

That maintenance work had a knock-on impact on British trade, with net oil imports rising to their highest so far this year, pushing the total goods and services trade deficit to its widest since December.

WORST THREE MONTHS IN TWO YEARS

On the quarter, industrial output dropped 1.6 percent, below earlier estimates of a 1.4 percent contraction in preliminary second-quarter GDP data. This was the biggest three-monthly fall since May 2009, but the ONS said it would have an impact of less than 0.05 percentage points on a second estimate of Q2 GDP data due later this month.

Last month the ONS said Britain's economy grew just 0.2 percent in the second quarter, following a six-month period in which the economy did not grow at all.

Britain's manufacturing sector had been one of the few bright spots in the economy, benefiting from prior falls in the pound and robust demand from other countries.

However, industry surveys have shown activity growth has been steadily weakening since March, and July's PMI index showed the first contraction in the sector for two years.

The ONS said that car production, the chemicals sector and paper and publishing all contracted in June.

Data released overnight from Britain's main retail and real estate trade associations added to a relatively downbeat picture. The British Retail Consortium reported that retail sales rose 2.5 percent year-on-year by value in July, which given high inflation implies falling sales volumes. And the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported a further decline in house prices, albeit at a slightly slower pace than before.

June trade data released by the ONS at the same time as the industrial output figures showed Britain's deficit in goods trade with the rest of the world widened to 8.873 billion pounds from 8.467 billion pounds. This was the biggest deficit since December 2010.

Economists had expected a deficit of 8.1 billion pounds.

The government and the Bank of England have been relying on strong export-driven growth in manufacturing in 2011 to fill the gap created by cuts in government spending and belt-tightening by consumers.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)