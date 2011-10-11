LONDON Industrial output unexpectedly rose on the month after a jump in oil and gas extraction, but factory output fell more than expected to post its weakest annual growth in 18 months.

Oil and gas output has been depressed in recent months due to disruption earlier in the year than usual from maintenance, and the Office for National Statistics said August's rise

represented an increase from a low base.

KEY FIGURES INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

AUG JULY F'CAST

Manufacturing %MM -0.3 -0.2 -0.2

Manufacturing %YY 1.5 2.6 1.5

Industrial %MM 0.2 -0.4 -0.2

Industrial %YY -1.0 -0.9 -1.2

- Largest month-on-month fall in manufacturing output since April 2011

- Smallest year-on-year increase in manufacturing output since February 2010

- Biggest month-on-month rise in oil and gas extraction since March 2010

ANALYST COMMENTS

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"At face value the headline industrial output index looked stronger than expected, but two things undermine that: the previous month was revised weaker, and the source of strength -- utilities -- was nothing to get too cheery about because it only tells you more about the weather.

"In manufacturing, the pace of contraction is accelerating and there's more to come, which is not surprising given the PMI surveys. I think we'll be hard pushed to see this sector subtracting more from growth in Q3 but by Q4 this sector should be contributing to a contraction in overall GDP.

"There's lots more QE to come. I'm not sure if it'll work but the BoE seems to think it does, so they'll deliver more: at least another 50 billion pounds in February and probably more thereafter."

MARCHEL ALEXANDROVICH, JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL

"The more interesting number is the weakest (level) in manufacturing production, so we had a revision to July data and a slightly weaker-than-expected August number.

"It doesn't change the big picture. The BoE has embarked on quantitative easing and we are getting signs that the UK economy is in a pretty weak spot at the moment, which probably suggests that they'll do more QE when this round expires."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The recent trend in manufacturing is disappointing and reflects the slowdown in the global economy.

"In terms of Q3 GDP, the August IP number helps a little bit, but there's little doubt that the underlying part of the economy is very soft. We don't think we'll be in a period of negative output growth in Q4 but there is a risk.

"The BRC survey overnight does offer some hope that the services sector is performing more steadily than manufacturing."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh and Olesya Dmitracova)