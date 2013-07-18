Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc's second-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates due to lower demand from makers of notebook PCs and mobile devices.

The company's quarterly net loss was $7.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $11.9 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 1 cent per share, below analysts' estimate of 8 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 1.4 percent to $356.5 million, below Wall Street expectations of $388.2 million.

The company makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and cars.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)