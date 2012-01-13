LONDON Falkland Oil and Gas is in advanced talks with North American and European independent oil companies who wish to team up with the company for its controversial exploration campaign in the Falkland Islands, the firm's CEO said.

"We are talking to a number of North American and European independents. We are still in fairly advanced discussions with a number of companies," FOGL's chief executive Tim Bushell said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

The prospect of the British-governed Falklands becoming an oil producer is controversial as the territory's South Atlantic neighbour Argentina continues to claim the islands, having fought a war against Britain for control of them in 1982.

"We're talking to companies that don't have any Argentine interests," Bushell said.

"If an oil company has interests in Argentina, it's pretty obvious they're not going to be able to look at the Falklands without a lot of hassle."

Although conceding that Argentina's position limited FOGL's potential pool of partners, Bushell downplayed the strained relations between Argentina and the Falkland Islands.

"I think the political risk is over-played by the newspapers. The risk is minimal. We don't need Argentina to operate. What you've got is a noisy neighbour."

FOGL was not talking to any of the oil majors regarding a partnership, he added, citing the longer time-frame majors require to make decisions compared with their smaller independent peers.

The company raised 48.5 million pounds in a placing announced earlier on Friday to help it fund a drilling programme which is due to commence in the Falklands in May.

