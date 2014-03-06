A vendor sells potatoes and other vegetables to a customer in an open market in central Ankara February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ROME Global food prices rose in February in the sharpest climb since mid-2012 due to unfavourable weather, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday, with the crisis in Ukraine threatening to cause future volatility.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 208.1 points in February, up 5.2 points from a slightly revised January index of 202.9.

Prices rose in all commodity groups except meat, with the strongest rises in sugar, up 6.2 percent, and oils, up 4.9 percent.

Unfavourable weather conditions in the southern hemisphere and parts of the United States were the most important cause of the gains, a situation which was expected to improve, FAO's senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian said.

However, he said market nervousness about the crisis in Ukraine could affect prices in March.

"The situation in the Black Sea has created a certain level of worry in the markets. It's difficult to predict how this is going to unfold but obviously we are in a very short-term price shock situation," Abbassian said.

"Things could come back to normal once the Ukraine situation improves. Otherwise there could be more volatility in the markets for the foreseeable future."

FAO raised its 2013 global cereals output forecast to a record 2.515 billion tonnes on Thursday, up 13 million tonnes from its previous forecast. It raised its estimate of world cereal stocks at end-2014 season slightly to 578.5 million tonnes.

Its first world wheat output forecast for 2014 was 704 million tonnes, a drop of 1.7 percent from the 2013 record harvest, but which would still be the second largest crop ever, FAO said.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)