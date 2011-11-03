MILAN The FAO index of global food prices hit an 11-month low in October, reflecting sharp falls in grain, sugar and oils prices, the U.N. food agency said on Thursday, easing inflation concerns ahead of the European Central Bank's expected decision on interest rates.

The index, which measures monthly price changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, fell four percent month-on-month and averaged 216 points in October, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in a statement.

The index, which has been falling since June, last month was nine percent below its peak of 238 points reached in February 2011.

The FAO Cereals Price Index, which includes prices of main food staples such as wheat, rice and corn, fell five percent from September to an average of 232 points in October, the agency said.

The FAO Sugar Price Index averaged 361 point in October, down five percent from September.

The FAO Oils/Fats Price Index fell 6 percent to 223 points, while the meat and dairy price indices were also down.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)