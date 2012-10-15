ROME France does not expect to reach a deal in the short term on its proposal to build up strategic grain stocks to tackle food price volatility due to little international support but it will keep pushing for the idea, its agriculture minister said on Monday.

"On this issue of strategic food stocks to try to regulate markets, we are not in a position to win right now," Stephane Le Foll told Reuters on the sidelines of a food security conference at the United Nations's food agency.

"There are too many countries that consider this a sort of intervention, that don't understand the idea well. So we will repeat the proposal but the issue is not resolved," he added.

Le Foll will chair a ministerial meeting organised by the Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Tuesday to discuss ways to combat volatile food prices.

Grains prices reached record highs over the summer, fuelled by the worst drought in more than 50 years in the United States and dry weather in other exporters such as Russia, raising fears of a food crisis like the one in 2008 which sparked riots in some poor countries.

