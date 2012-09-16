LONDON British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood claims she hopes no one will buy her latest creations - for the sake of the planet.

"I'm a fashion designer, I have not given up my job or anything, so of course I try not to waste, and my way of not wasting is to try concentrate on quality not quantity. And you know my message, it is buy less, choose well, make it last," Westwood told Reuters.

"I wish they wouldn't buy this new collection," she added. "Don't buy any clothes for ages until you really have to."

Her latest offerings may however prove hard to resist for fashion lovers. She describes them as recyclings of really good ideas her brand has had in the past.

Held in the grand setting of the Foreign and Commonweath Office, her show featured a medley of beautifully tailored dresses, jackets and skirts with graphic floral prints, candy-cane striped shirts and cropped capri pants.

The result was a mixture of ladylike elegance with a quirky twist. Sleeveless silk dresses in mustard yellow, midnight blue and cherry red were paired with lace and broderie anglaise buckled boots.

"The Red Label collection has always been madam ... it's a bit I'm this woman kind of thing," Westwood told Reuters.

"I think it's influenced a bit by, well, I won't say, you'll have to decide for yourselves."

Models sported bold cartoonish make-up, painted over their red, green and yellow faces, and fifties-inspired hairstyles.

A hot pink one-shouldered floor-length gown drew sighs from the crowd, as did an off-the-shoulder ditsy printed piece.

Printed headscarves and embellished belts tightly cinching in models' waists also featured, along with wallpaper-inspired florals, glossy silk dresses with sequin detailing and ruching.

The designer herself wore a sequinned hat, a white t-shirt emblazoned with her eco-slogan "Climate Revolution" and platform shoes. She painted a moustache and circle around her eye in black during the finale of the show, in which Westwood and two models held up a Climate Revolution banner.

(Additional reporting by Basmah Fahim; editing by Andrew Roche)