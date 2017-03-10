Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
PARIS French fashion house Chloe said on Friday it had named Natacha Ramsay-Levi as its creative director, responsible for all ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods.
Chloe, owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFR.S), said Ramsay-Levy will take over from April 3 and present her first collection for the label in Paris in September.
Ramsay-Levi has been second-in-command to Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere since 2013, having worked with him for more than a decade at Balenciaga (PRTP.PA).
Rumours of Ramsay-Levi's appointment have been circulating since Chloe's creative director Clare Waight Keller announced her departure at the end of January.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon, editing by David Evans)
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.