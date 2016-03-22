Easyjet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou speaks at a media event to celebrate 20 years in business at Luton Airport, southern England, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, owner of easyGroup Holdings Ltd, said in a letter to the board of Fastjet Plc (FJET.L) that the African budget airline was in breach of two clauses of a license agreement.

Haji-Ioannou, who has been vocal in his opposition of Fastjet's management, said the carrier's Chairman Colin Child had caused the company to be in material breach of the license agreement with easyGroup, which owns the Fastjet brand.

Haji-Ioannou said Fastjet was in breach of two clauses of the agreement, and that it had failed to inform easyGroup about Fastjet's new "accountable manager" after the exit of former Chief Executive Ed Winter.

Fastjet declined to comment on the matter. It had said last week that it was taking legal advice on another letter from Haji-Ioannou.

Haji-Ioannou, who owns a 12.6 percent stake in Fastjet through easyGroup, said in that letter that the carrier could go insolvent.

(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)