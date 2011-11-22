A view of the Japan-based clothing store Uniqlo during the opening celebration of its Fifth Avenue store in New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

TOKYO When clothing chain Uniqlo's cash registers at a flagship store in a posh South Korean location rang up $1.2 million (767.1 thousand pound) on the opening day in early November, it was a record for the country's fashion industry and a testimony to the Japanese retailer's success overseas.

Such splashy debuts, replicated in upscale shopping areas from Shanghai to Bangkok, are hallmarks of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co's (9983.T) bold plan to expand in Asia and break beyond a stagnant home market to become the world's largest clothing retailer.

The initial signs indicate that the strategy may be going even better than expected.

The Japanese fashion retailer's Uniqlo stores doubled to more than 1,000 in the last decade, winning over cost-conscious customers with high-quality but inexpensive casual clothes -- T-shirts, sweatshirts and fleece jackets.

The company, run by Japan's second-richest man, became a standout success story in corporate Japan, where the once mighty influence of the likes of Sony (6758.T) and Toyota (7203.T) has crumbled in recent years, hit by toughening competition with nimbler foreign rivals.

"Uniqlo has been successful by cheaply selling high volumes of mass-produced items that are very strong and functional," said Masamitsu Ohki, a senior fund manager at Stats Investment Management.

"It's a strategy where the benefits could potentially multiply as they expand overseas and sell more products, since theoretically the more products they make the cheaper it gets to make them." Ohki declined to disclose if his firm held Fast Retailing shares due to company policy.

QUEEN'S CHOICE

The lines of shoppers at Fast Retailing's new Asia stores offer a sharp contrast to several unsuccessful forays abroad just a few years ago, when new stores tucked away in suburban New Jersey malls attracted little attention and were soon closed down.

Such quick retreats from loss-making stores and founder and Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai's willingness to risk failure in the pursuit of grandiose targets are cited by analysts as keys to its potential global success.

"Not only their decision making, but their management implementation is very quick. When something isn't working, they immediately call a halt," said Shun Tanaka, who covers retailers as chief analyst at SMBC Friend Research Centre.

Yanai had initially taken over clothing stores from his father that specialised in men's suits and Ivy League fashions, but he quickly gave those up to try out new ideas gleaned from U.S. university co-ops and speciality stores run by Benetton Group BNG.MI, Gap (GPS.N) and Next (NXT.L).

Its recent success comes as its key rivals continue to struggle. Gap lost its once magnetic appeal and has strayed from what it was best known for -- high-quality jeans and casual clothes with an American aesthetic, while Europe-focussed Esprit (0330.HK), hit by tumbling profits, has admitted that it had "lost its soul" and its customer focus.

Unlike cheap chic leaders such as H&M (HMb.ST) and Inditex (ITX.MC), Uniqlo found success by offering basic items that do not depend on fashion and economic trends, such as sweaters and camisoles, which could also be coordinated with other pieces.

"You can trust their products. They're well made and use good materials," said Ms. Hsieh, a 28-year-old office worker, outside a Uniqlo outlet in Tokyo after picking up five winter jackets for family members living in Taiwan.

The idea that even big-spending shoppers need basic items and don't want to spend more than they have to has worked out.

During her honeymoon last week in Japan, Bhutan's 21 year-old Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk was spotted making a stop at a Uniqlo store at Tokyo's tony Ginza district and reportedly picked up some thermal underwear and a down jacket.

By streamlining product offerings, reducing variations in cuts and fabrics and assembling a team of retired garment industry veterans to monitor and inspect overseas factories, Uniqlo made mass production more cost effective.

Uniqlo trimmed its offerings to 300-500 items per season to better control costs, while rivals offer a greater variety of choices -- Gap offers some 500-700 items, Zara about 1,200 and H&M about 2,500-3,000 per season, according to analysts.

Shares of Fast Retailing fell around 2 percent so far this year, outperforming Gap's 15 percent drop, H&M's 7 percent fall and Esprit's 77 percent plunge, but lagging Inditex's 16 percent rise.

AMBITIOUS PLAN

Fast Retailing wants to become the world's top casual clothing company by 2020 with 5 trillion yen (41 billion pound) in sales, overtaking Gap, H&M and Zara brand operator Inditex.

It has decided to bet big on fast growth in Asia and generate more than two-thirds of its 2020 targeted revenue from Asian nations. To achieve the ambitious plan, Fast Retailing plans to open 200 to 300 new Uniqlo stores annually, most of them in Asia outside Japan. It already has 830 stores in its home country.

It trails Inditex, H&M and Gap by revenue but is the biggest fashion retailer in Asia given its strong presence in Japan and aggressive expansion in key markets. Fast Retailing has 158 Uniqlo stores in China, Hong Kong and South Korea, versus Inditex's 211 and H&M's 66.

Analysts give its Asia-focussed strategy a good chance of success, even as rising commodity costs, thinning margins and jittery consumer confidence send rivals packing in many markets.

"We believe (Asia) to be a very promising market over the next several years," said Toby Williams, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities in Tokyo.

"It (Fast Retailing) has an advantage since it already produces high-volume, high-quality, affordable products for demanding Japanese consumers."

Fast Retailing expects Uniqlo's international sales to generate 12.5 percent of its operating profit in the current financial year, healthy growth from less than 8 percent a year ago.

In addition to emphasising Asia, Japan's biggest apparel retailer is positioning its new stores with their basic, mass-market offerings in high-profile, pricey locations, opening stores in recent months on New York City's Fifth Avenue and Herald Square to promote its brand and establish an anchor for a push across the U.S. market.

"Currency depreciation in Europe and the U.S. increases the likelihood of cost-push inflation there, making it more likely that Uniqlo's relatively more attractive prices will allow it to capture more market share," Bank Of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a recent note.

(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miyoung Kim)