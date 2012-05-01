TEL AVIV Israel's biggest hotel chain, Fattal, expects strong growth from its expansion in Europe, where it has over 30 properties and several more are being planned, the company's owner and managing director said.

The chain, whose hotels in Europe are mostly branded "Leonardo", has three star, four star and boutique hotels in Germany, Switzerland, Hungary and Belgium. It will open its first hotel in Vienna in July and will inaugurate two more in Germany this year and next.

"When we had 20 hotels in Israel we decided to try and expand outside because Israel is a small country and some places we couldn't develop anymore," David Fattal told Reuters in an interview. "We are working on some other deals in Spain and Italy and we want to expand to England and France."

Fattal now has 30 hotels in Israel, where it has a 20 percent share of the market. In some peak tourism areas such as the Dead Sea its market share is 40 percent "so they (regulators) will not allow us to expand more," Fattal, 54, said.

The company, in which Israeli insurer Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (MGDL.TA) owns 19 percent, has annual sales of close to 2 billion shekels and is growing by an average of more than 10 percent a year. Fattal owns the rest.

"In 2012 ... we might grow even higher. We are working on several deals, one of which is very big and includes many hotels" in western Europe, Fattal said, stressing that the large deal was not completed.

Fattal's net profit is growing by over 10 percent a year and it funds its expansion through bank loans and its own profits.

Fattal said the company has decided not to go public in Israel but might consider a listing in Europe in the future.

Israel, where Fattal has close to 8,000 rooms, accounts for 70 percent of the company's business as it focuses on large hotels of 250-600 rooms in cities and resorts. In Europe it is focused on major city centres and airports with 100-150 room hotels and some larger 400-room properties.

In Europe Fattal has targeted countries such as Germany where the economy remains stable despite the downturn in much of the continent.

"In Germany we have more German (guests) because the economy is very good so they travel for business and do conventions. About 65-70 percent are German to 30 percent foreigners," Fattal said.

Fattal, who established the Holiday Inn chain in Israel for Africa Israel Investments (AFIL01.TA) before starting his own firm, believes tourism in Israel is experiencing a boom after years of Palestinian uprisings and the 2006 war with Lebanon.

Though the company is limited in its ability to expand in Israel, Fattal plans more hotels in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

"The major thing that concerns me is security, the geopolitical situation. If things continue like we have in the last three years so it's not peace but it's quiet so it's ok," he said. "I am really concerned things will deteriorate ... If there will be terrorist action in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv that would be bad for us. If there would be war with Iran or even a neighbouring country this could terminate tourism for a while."

