ALEXANDRIA, Egypt Princess Fawzia Fuad, a daughter and sister of Egyptian kings and the first wife of the last Shah of Iran, died on Tuesday in Alexandria, a member of the former royal family and a senior local police officer said.

Her death at the age of 92 was also reported on a Facebook page associated with her nephew, King Fuad II, Egypt's deposed and exiled last monarch. Fawzia, the sister of Fuad's father King Farouk, married Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1939 before he acceded the throne in Tehran. They divorced nine years later.

(Reporting by Abdelrahman Youssef and Haitham Fathi in Alexandria and Shadia Nasralla, Alastair Macdonald and Patrick Werr in Cairo; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)